Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 5/11-5/16

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 5/11-5/16"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 11 - 15 (subject to change):

Monday, May 11
1. Adam Sandler

Tuesday, May 12
1. Lionel Richie

Wednesday, May 13
1. Bill Murray

Thursday, May 14
1. Stephen Curry

Friday, May 15
TBD

Jimmy and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)


