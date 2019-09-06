Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 9/9-9/13
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Sept. 9-13. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 9 - Actor Brad Pitt ("Ad Astra"); performance by the Goo Goo Dolls; author Brad Meltzer ("I am Walt Disney")
Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Actress Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers"); author Stephen King ("The Institute"); actor Bill Skarsgård ("IT Chapter Two")
Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Fashion tips with Melissa Garcia
Thursday, Sept. 12 - Actor James McAvoy ("IT Chapter Two"); cooking with Adam Richman and Gerry Garvin; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Sept. 13 - Cooking with Patti LaBelle
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/9-9/13
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 9/9-9/13
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, September 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, September 27, 2019
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 9 - Actor Brad Pitt ("Ad Astra"); performance by the Goo Goo Dolls; author Brad Meltzer ("I am Walt Disney")
Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Actress Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers"); author Stephen King ("The Institute"); actor Bill Skarsgård ("IT Chapter Two")
Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Fashion tips with Melissa Garcia
Thursday, Sept. 12 - Actor James McAvoy ("IT Chapter Two"); cooking with Adam Richman and Gerry Garvin; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Sept. 13 - Cooking with Patti LaBelle