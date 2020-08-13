Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/17-18/22

Article Pixel

The program runs from 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT.

Aug. 13, 2020  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/17-18/22The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 17-22. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.



Highlights of the week include the following:



Monday, Aug. 17 - Actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson ("Love in the Time of Corona"); hosts Cari Champion and Jemele Hill ("Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports"); a performance by Gloria Estefan; Deal of the day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson



Tuesday, Aug. 18 - Actor Hugh Jackman ("Bad Education"); preacher and author Chad Veach ("Help! I Work with People: Getting Good at Influence, Leadership, and People Skills"); author Deborah Spar ("Work Mate Marry Love: How Machines Shape Our Human Destiny")



Wednesday, Aug. 19 - A performance by Mariah Carey; actor Tyler Perry ("Madea's Farewell Play")



Thursday, Aug. 20 - Actor Russell Crowe ("Unhinged"); director RZA and actress Kat Graham ("Cut Throat City"); a performance by SuperM



Friday, Aug. 21 - Actress Angelina Jolie ("The One and Only Ivan"); the GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by The Killers



Saturday, Aug. 22 -Binge This! with Valerie Greenberg


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop