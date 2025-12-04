Music-Filled Disney Jr. Series HEY A.J.! Sets 2026 Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Hey A.J.!,” a new animated family comedy series, is set to premiere with a marathon of the first seven episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 13, on Disney Jr. (7:00-10:15 a.m. EST/PST) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand. The episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 14, with additional episodes debuting later in the year.

Inspired by children's book author and former SUPER BOWL champion Martellus Bennett, the upcoming new series “Hey A.J.!” is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick Theo, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.

Executive produced by Bennett, alongside Emmy Award winner Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (“Phineas and Ferb”) and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter/producer Michael Hodges (“The Garfield Movie”) from Surfing Giant Studios, the series features 2D animation, storylines for preschoolers, and songs aimed for families to enjoy together.

The series stars Amari McCoy as A.J., Martellus Bennett as Marty, Jhené Aiko as Siggi, Juliet Donenfeld as Jessie, Innocent Ekakitie as Jazz and David Mitchell as Theo. The celebrity guest voice cast includes Meghan Trainor, Cristo Fernández, Bootsy Collins, Kate Micucci, Maulik Pancholy, Calum Scott, Lena Waithe, and retired NASA astronaut and engineer Leland Melvin, who will guest star as himself. The series’ theme song will be released Friday, Dec. 5, through Walt Disney Records.

From Disney Branded Television, the series is inspired by books created by Martellus Bennett and executive produced by Bennett, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Michael Hodges. The series is produced by Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Jr.

Check out the theme song below:

Photo Credit: Disney