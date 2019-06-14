Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of June 17-21. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan; Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network. Highlights of the week include: Monday, June 17-The premiere of Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video; singer Shania Twain; executive producer Eva Longoria and actress Roselyn Sánchez ("Grand Hotel"); actor Tony Hale ("Toy Story 4") Tuesday, June 18-Actor Keegan-Michael Key ("Toy Story 4"); host Ayesha Curry ("Family Food Fight"); a live performance by Ally Brooke Wednesday, June 19-Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; a live performance by Jack Savoretti Thursday, June 20-Actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen ("Toy Story 4"); acrobat Nik Wallenda ("Highwire Live in Times Square"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson Friday, June 21-GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Bastille; actor Keanu Reeves ("Toy Story 4")
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, July 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INSTINCT on CBS - Sunday, July 7, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019