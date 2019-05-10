Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/13-5/17
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 13-17. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network. Highlights of the week include the following: Monday, May 13 - Author Howard Stern ("Howard Stern Comes Again"); actresses Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba ("L.A.'s Finest"); a live performance by Dionne Warwick Tuesday, May 14 - Actor Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"); comedian and author Pete Holmes ("Comedy Sex God") Wednesday, May 15 - GMA Summer Concert Series kicks off with a live performance by BTS in Central Park; actress Yara Shahidi ("The Sun Is Also a Star") Thursday, May 16 - Bachelorette Hannah Brown ("The Bachelorette"); singer-songwriter Elton John and actor Taron Egerton ("Rocketman"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson Friday, May 17 - Multi-talented actress and host Whoopi Goldberg; a performance by the cast of Broadway's "Tootsie"
