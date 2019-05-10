Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/13-5/17

May. 10, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/13-5/17The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 13-17. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, May 13 - Author Howard Stern ("Howard Stern Comes Again"); actresses Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba ("L.A.'s Finest"); a live performance by Dionne Warwick

Tuesday, May 14 - Actor Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"); comedian and author Pete Holmes ("Comedy Sex God")

Wednesday, May 15 - GMA Summer Concert Series kicks off with a live performance by BTS in Central Park; actress Yara Shahidi ("The Sun Is Also a Star")

Thursday, May 16 - Bachelorette Hannah Brown ("The Bachelorette"); singer-songwriter Elton John and actor Taron Egerton ("Rocketman"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, May 17 - Multi-talented actress and host Whoopi Goldberg; a performance by the cast of Broadway's "Tootsie"


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 5/13-5/17
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/13-5/17
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/13-5/17
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, May 31, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Sunday, June 2, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, May 23, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup