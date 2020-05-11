Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/11-5/16
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 11-16. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT), on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 11 - A performance by Luke Combs
Tuesday, May 12 - Actors Issa Rae and Kumali Nanjiani ("The Lovebirds"); fashion blogger and author Danielle Bernstein ("This is Not a Fashion Story")
Wednesday, May 13 - Actors Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning ("The Great")
Thursday, May 14 - Actor Tracy Morgan ("SCOOB!"); actress Jennifer Connelly ("Snowpiercer"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, May 15 - "GMA" celebrates 2020 graduates with Matthew McConaughey and a performance by Fitz and The Tantrums
Saturday, May 16 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
