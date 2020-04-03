Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 4/6-4/11
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of April 6-11. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, April 6 - Real estate advice with Shark Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank"); actress Nicole Richie ("Nikki Fre$h"); author and wellness expert Haylie Pomroy ("Cooking for a Fast Metabolism: Eat More Food and Lose More Weight")
Tuesday, April 7 - Producer and singer Mary J. Blige ("The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel"); author and doctor Jason Fung ("Life in the Fasting Lane"); cooking with chef Samin Nosrat
Wednesday, April 8 - Coffee-making tips with restaurateur Michael Chernow
Thursday, April 9 - "GMA"'s Day of Hope; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, April 10 - Actor Josh Hutcherson ("Future Man"); The Clark Sisters ("The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel")
Saturday, April 11 - Cooking with Ivy Odom; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
