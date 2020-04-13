Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 4/13-4/18
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of April 13-18. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, April 13 - Rapper Pitbull ("I Believe That We Will Win"); savings advice with Shark Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank"); host Chris Harrison ("The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart"); actors Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley ("The Baker and the Beauty"); wellness tips with Dr. Ian Smith; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Tuesday, April 14 - Author Peggy Rowe and son Mike Rowe ("About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known"); actress Sonoya Mizuno ("Devs"); a performance by Chase Rice; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, April 15 - Actor Taran Killam ("Single Parents"); actress Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America"); cooking with GMA chef-in-residence Michael Symon; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, April 16 - Cooking with wellness expert and author Talia Pollock ("Party in Your Plants"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, April 17 - Cooking with chef Christina Tosi
Saturday, April 18 - Cooking with chef Geoffrey Zakarian; beauty tips with makeup expert Mally Roncal; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
