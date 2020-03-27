Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 3/30-4/4

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of March 30-April 4. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

- Sharks Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary discuss the impact virus is having on small businesses ("Shark Tank"); ABC News' chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl ("Front Row at the Trump Show"); cooking with chef Sandra Lee

1 - Bachelor Colton Underwood ("The First Time"); Sharks Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec discuss the impact virus is having on small businesses ("Shark Tank"); singer and author Rachel Platten ("You Belong"); cooking with Cameron Mathison

- Actress Issa Rae ("The Lovebirds"); Shark Robert Herjavec discusses the impact virus is having on small businesses ("Shark Tank"); dating advice from relationship expert Bela Gandhi; cooking with chef Sandra Lee

- Sharks Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban discuss the impact virus is having on small businesses ("Shark Tank"); a performance by Cynthia Erivo; at-home workout tips with personal trainer Chris Powell; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

- Cooking with "GMA" chef in residence Michael Symon





