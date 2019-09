Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/23-9/27

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 23-27. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- The cast of "Downton Abbey"; two strangers, whose impromptu sing-along went viral, perform live; Decoding Food Labels- "Queer Eye"'s Jonathan Van Ness; "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated duo; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- Actor Ben Platt ("The Politician"); Drybar creator Alli Webb- Actor Forest Whitaker ("Godfather of Harlem"); Youtube sensation Liza Koshy; "Stars Wars" Superfan SurpriseActor Alfonso Ribeiro ("America's Funniest Videos"); a performance by the Goo Goo Dolls