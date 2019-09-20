Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/23-9/27
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 23-27. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 23 - The cast of "Downton Abbey"; two strangers, whose impromptu sing-along went viral, perform live; Decoding Food Labels
Tuesday, Sept. 24 - "Queer Eye"'s Jonathan Van Ness; "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated duo; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Actor Ben Platt ("The Politician"); Drybar creator Alli Webb
Thursday, Sept. 26 - Actor Forest Whitaker ("Godfather of Harlem"); Youtube sensation Liza Koshy; "Stars Wars" Superfan Surprise
Friday, Sept. 27 - Actor Alfonso Ribeiro ("America's Funniest Videos"); a performance by the Goo Goo Dolls
