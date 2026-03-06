Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Edinburgh Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical is a show from the Royal Shakespeare Company, with book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Matilda Wormwood is an exceptional child, but her parents don’t seem to think so. They’re self-obsessed and deeply suspicious of her love of reading. She’s treated terribly compared to her older brother, and her parents constantly tell her she’s a germ, a worm and a waste of space. The time has arrived for Matilda to start school and she meets her teacher, Miss Honey (Tessa Kadler), who instantly sees the potential in this clever young girl.

At this performance, the role of Matilda was played by Madison Davis, and the role of Bruce was played by Carter-J Murphy. Throughout the run in Edinburgh, the role of Matilda is also rotated between Mollie Hutton, Olivia Ironmonger and Sanna Kurihara, and Bruce is rotated shared between Oisin-Luca Pegg, Brodie Robson and Takunda Khumalo.

The talent of this young cast is nothing short of astounding. Madison Davis is the perfect Matilda and brings a real quiet determination to the character. The larger kids cast work so well together and the precision of the staging is a real marvel as there is so much coordination involved in this production.

As well as Matilda’s difficult home life with her parents, there’s a ruthless headmistress by the name of Miss Trunchbull with nothing but disdain for the children in her care. Richard Hurst is a phenomenal Trunchbull who makes a thoroughly horrible character somewhat endearing. Rebecca Thornhill is a wonderful Mrs Wormwood and there’s a particularly great dance sequence with Ryan Lay as Rudolpho. Adam Stafford is also excellent as Mr Wormwood and his contempt for his daughter is clear.

Tim Minchin’s songs are fantastic and there are so many standout musical moments such as “When I Grow Up”; “Naughty” and “Revolting Children”. The group numbers have a big impact and make this show a real spectacle.

With incredibly impressive performances, a strong score and a wonderful book, Matilda The Musical remains an absolute triumph.

