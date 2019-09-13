Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/16-9/20
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 16-20. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 16 - Host JERRY SPRINGER ("Judge Jerry"); actor Christopher Jackson ("Bull"); authors Antoinette Clarke and Tricia Clarke-Stone ("Double Down: Bet on Yourself and Succeed on Your Own Terms")
Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Dancer Alyson Stoner; cooking with "Queer Eye"'s Antoni Porowski ("Antoni in the Kitchen")
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - "Bachelor in Paradise" recap with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon; actress Sara Gilbert ("The Conners")
Thursday, Sept. 19 - Author Graham Norton ("A Keeper"); Momfessions with actress Jenny Mollen
Friday, Sept. 20 - Actor Cedric the Entertainer ("The Neighborhood")
