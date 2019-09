Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/16-9/20

Related Articles View More TV Stories

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 16-20. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Host JERRY SPRINGER ("Judge Jerry"); actor Christopher Jackson ("Bull"); authors Antoinette Clarke and Tricia Clarke-Stone ("Double Down: Bet on Yourself and Succeed on Your Own Terms")Dancer Alyson Stoner; cooking with "Queer Eye"'s Antoni Porowski ("Antoni in the Kitchen")"Bachelor in Paradise" recap with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon; actress Sara Gilbert ("The Conners")Author Graham Norton ("A Keeper"); Momfessions with actress Jenny MollenActor Cedric the Entertainer ("The Neighborhood")