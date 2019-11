Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 11/4-11/8

Related Articles View More TV Stories

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Nov. 4-8. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Former racecar driver Danica Patrick (podcast, "Pretty Intense"); missing California hiker's amazing rescue story; "SSK" kicks off "Kid Inventors Week"- Actor Edward Norton ("Motherless Brooklyn"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- The cast of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"- Author, nanny and parenting expert Connie Simpson visits Sara's home and gives parenting tipsActor John Cena ("Playing with Fire"); a performance by Hootie & the Blowfish