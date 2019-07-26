Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 7/27-8/2
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, July 27
- Saturday Sessions: Nick Lowe
- The Dish: Erling Wu-Bower
Monday, July 29
- Brian Kelly, the Points Guy, discussing monthly lists of valuations for airline, hotel and credit card points
Tuesday, July 30
- Dr. Helen Fisher, scientific advisor to Match's Singles in America - the largest and most comprehensive examination of singles' dating habits using an independent sample size of 5,000+ U.S. singles - talking about dating in the #MeToo Era
- Jill Schlesinger discussing "Failure to Launch" families
Wednesday, July 31
- Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair magazine, addressing new developments in the college admissions scandal
- Part 2 of CTM Series "American Wonders" Enchanted Highway
Thursday, August 1
-
Friday, August 2
- Lulu Wang, director of "The Farewell"
