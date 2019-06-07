Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/8-6/14
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, June 8
- Saturday Sessions: Júníus Meyvant
Monday, June 10
- Ash Carter, author of Inside the Five-Sided Box
- Gayle King interviews Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid's Tale
Tuesday, June 11
- Louise Aronson, Author of Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life
- -Tan France of QUEER EYE on Note To Self
Wednesday, June 12
- TBD
Thursday, June 13
- Ramy Youssef, actor in Feelings
Friday, June 14
- Steve Scalise (R-LA), author of Back in the Game: One Gunman, Countless Heroes, and the Fight for My Life
