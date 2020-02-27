Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/29-3/6
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
Saturday, February 29
- Saturday Sessions: Katie Pruitt
- The Dish: Susan Spungen
- Future of Leap Year
Monday, March 2
- David Plouffe, former campaign manager for Barack Obama and author of A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump
Tuesday, March 3
- Caroline Fairchild, managing news editor at LinkedIn
Wednesday, March 4
- America Ferrera, executive producer of Gentefied
Thursday, March 5
- Alexis McGill, Planned Parenthood CEO
Friday, March 6
- TBD
