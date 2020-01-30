Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/1-2/7
Saturday, February 1
- Saturday Sessions: William Prince
- The Dish: Joe Yonan
Monday, February 3
- Co-Host Tony Dokoupil sub anchors from Des Moines for the Iowa caucuses
- Gayle King interviews 3-Time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie
- Claire Danes, actress on Homeland
Tuesday, February 4
- Edie Falco, actress on Tommy
Wednesday, February 5
- TBD
Thursday, February 6
- Gayle King interviews Elizabeth Smart
- Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon, executive producers of Little America
Friday, February 7
- David Begnaud interviews Oprah Winfrey on her Wellness Tour
