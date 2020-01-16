Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 1/18-1/24
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
Saturday, January 18
- Saturday Sessions: Son Little
- The Dish: Lidia Bastianich
Monday, January 20
- Preview of Lizzo on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
- Martin Luther King Jr.'s family members read one of his iconic speeches
- Anthony Mason interviews singer and Musicares Chairman Michael McDonald
Tuesday, January 21
- Preview of the Jonas Brothers on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
- Oprah Winfrey, Oprah announces new book club selection
Wednesday, January 22
- Preview of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
- Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for President Trump's 2020 Presidential Campaign
- Patrick Stewart, actor on Star Trek: Picard
Thursday, January 23
- Preview of Billie Eilish on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
Friday, January 24
- Alicia Keys, host of the Grammy Awards
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 1/18-1/24
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 1/16-1/24
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR on NBC - Friday, January 31, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC - Thursday, January 30, 2020
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
Saturday, January 18
- Saturday Sessions: Son Little
- The Dish: Lidia Bastianich
Monday, January 20
- Preview of Lizzo on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
- Martin Luther King Jr.'s family members read one of his iconic speeches
- Anthony Mason interviews singer and Musicares Chairman Michael McDonald
Tuesday, January 21
- Preview of the Jonas Brothers on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
- Oprah Winfrey, Oprah announces new book club selection
Wednesday, January 22
- Preview of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
- Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for President Trump's 2020 Presidential Campaign
- Patrick Stewart, actor on Star Trek: Picard
Thursday, January 23
- Preview of Billie Eilish on "THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL"
Friday, January 24
- Alicia Keys, host of the Grammy Awards