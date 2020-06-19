Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 6/19-6/26
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" sees comedian, actress, social media sensation, producer and author Lilly Singh bring her unique perspective to late night. Singh hosts celebrity interviews, talks current events, performs musical and sketch comedy, plays games and more.
A self-proclaimed "unicorn," the multi-faceted star's debut in the late-night landscape is especially noteworthy as she's a Canadian woman of Indian descent, combining a fresh take on the day's events, Pop culture, diversity and life. According to Vulture, "A Little Late" is "already a colorful addition to the late-night lineup" and Deadline noted that the show "is thoughtful and crackles with millennial-driven energy."
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" is produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel co-executive produce.
Friday, June 19: LARRY WILMORE and QUINTA BRUNSON plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 5/5/20
**Monday, June 22: ROSARIO DAWSON and ZOEY DEUTCH plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/22/19
**Tuesday, June 23: JUSTIN HARTLEY and LEA MICHELE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/23/19
**Wednesday, June 24: ILANA GLAZER plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/3/20
**Thursday, June 25: JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/10/20
**Friday, June 26: NATASHA LEGGERO and MOSHE KASHER plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/13/20
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
