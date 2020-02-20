Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 2/20-2/28
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" sees comedian, actress, social media sensation, producer and author Lilly Singh bring her unique perspective to late night. Singh hosts celebrity interviews, talks current events, performs musical and sketch comedy, plays games and more. A self-proclaimed "unicorn," the multi-faceted star's debut in the late-night landscape is especially noteworthy as she's a Canadian woman of Indian descent, combining a fresh take on the day's events, Pop culture, diversity and life. According to Vulture, "A Little Late" is "already a colorful addition to the late-night lineup" and Deadline noted that the show "is thoughtful and crackles with millennial-driven energy." "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" is produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel co-executive produce.Thursday, February 20: ILANA GLAZER plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/3/20Friday, February 21: JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/10/20**Monday, February 24: LANA CONDOR and SOFIA CARSON plus signature segments, games and sketches. **Tuesday, February 25: KAREN GILLAN plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Wednesday, February 26: BETH BEHRS and TICHINA ARNOLD plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Thursday, February 27: RETTA plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Friday, February 28: D'ARCY CARDEN and ALI KOLBERT plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/4/20 These listings are subject to change. **denotes changes or additions
