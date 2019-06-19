Scoop: Upcoming Guests On THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON On NBC 6/18-6/25

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.



An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.



The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.



From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Producers include Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.



Check out the upcoming guests here:

Tuesday, June 18: Guests include Willie Nelson, Adam Devine and musical guest Willie Nelson. Show 1083



Wednesday, June 19: Guests include Michael Strahan, Nikki & Brie Bella and musical guest Sleater-Kinney. Show 1084



**Thursday, June 20: Guests include Madonna, Guy Raz and musical guest Ari Lennox. Show 1085



**Friday, June 21: Guests include Tina Fey, Robert Irwin & Animals and musical guest Florida Georgia Line. OAD 2/25/2019



**Monday, June 24: Guests include Chrissy Teigen and musical guest Aldous Harding. Show 1086



**Tuesday, June 25: Guests include Trevor Noah, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle and Penn & Teller. Show 1087



These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions





