Scoop: THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Dec. 22, 2021  
Scoop: THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 29, 2021 When Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a CAMPING trip as part of their newly formed scout troop, their starkly different approaches to the outdoors show Dean that his father isn't good at everything. As a thunderstorm threatens an eerie quest through the woods, Bill leans into his expertise to save the day. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 10/27/21)

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

