Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 15, 2021

See what's coming up on The Wonder Years!

Dec. 9, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Dean is reluctant to attend the annual church lock-in until Kim tells him it's where she got her first kiss. He enlists his friends to help him pair up with Keisa, but his plans are thwarted when he instead gets paired up with the pastor's daughter, Charlene. (TV-PG) (OAD: 10/20/21)

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Watch a clip from the show here:

