Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on FOX - Monday, November 8, 2021

Coming Up on a an episode of The Good Doctor.Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.Watch a clip from a recent episode here: