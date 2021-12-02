Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, December 8, 2021
See what's coming up on the rebroadcast.
Part of Becky's recovery program mandates she make amends with people she has lied to over the years, leading her to meet up again with former high school friend Mikey to apologize for lying to him about her living a successful life. Meanwhile, Darlene visits with Pastor Phil (Jason Alexander), and Louise continues planning her wedding. (OAD: 10/06/21)
Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Jason Alexander as Pastor Phil and Darien Sills-Evans as Mikey.
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a clip from a recent episode here:
