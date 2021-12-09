Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, December 14, 2021

When tragedy strikes the group, the ladies take a moment to reflect on the beginning stages of their friendship in the early '90s when a young Brianna, Naomi and Jill first met. Inseparable and determined to make their musical dreams a reality, the girls recognize their common goal of solidifying the decades-long bond that carries through to present-day.Musical performances include "Teen Queens" performed by Rosie Kati, Teshi Thomas and Olivia P. Bucknor; and "Until My Final Breath" by Brandy written by Ruby Amanfu.Guest starring is Jadakiss as Himself, Emerson Brooks as Darren, Gayle Samuels as Renee Robinson, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie, Kati Ture as Young Brianna, Teshi Thomas as Young Naomi, Olivia P. Bucknor as Young Jill and, Adam Fristoe as Detective Martin Wilson."God's Plan" was written by Heather Mitchell and directed by Stacey Muhammad.Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.Watch a performance from a recent episode here: