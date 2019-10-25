Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, November 2, 2019

NEW STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, NOV. 2:





LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN



"Minnie" - A retired woman recovering from a severe foot injury thinks a canine companion could put a spring back in her step. But before a Maltese mix can be confirmed as the perfect partner, Brandon will need to train the dog to safely navigate a cane and walker. (New)



THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION



"Safety Slide" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the emergency airplane slides for buildings and schools; parking sensors for your older car; the smartest ski boots on the slopes; and the incredible tenacity it takes to be a successful inventor. (New)



MISSION UNSTOPPABLE



"Fusion, Friends, and Flerovium" - A brilliant scientist can make stars here on Earth using lasers; an augmented reality game teaches kids how to get along better, quantum computers are the future of computing; and meet a scientist who helped add new elements to the periodic table! (New)



PET VET DREAM TEAM



"It Takes a Village" - Dr. Pete struggles to remove a grass seed from border collie Aspen's eye. Can he help the young pup see again? Then, Dr. Lewis gives a checkup to two orphaned baby wombats. And Dr. Kate tries to cure sibling cats of a yearlong cat flu. Then, Dr. Alex hopes to find a forever home for a domesticated stray rat. (New)



HOPE IN THE WILD



"Red, Red and Reid" - Hope assists with red FOX research, a trio of red squirrels return to the woods, and Reid the fisherman takes Hope out to sea for a puffin release! (New)



BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL



"Lucky, Lucky Goose" - An injured goose finds the ability to heal with the comfort of a helpful horse. Plus, a dog and a coatimundi will travel any distance for play date. (New)



The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.



9:00-9:30 AM, ET



LUCKY DOG (7th Season)



9:30-10:00 AM, ET



THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)



10:00-10:30 AM, ET



MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)



10:30-11:00 AM, ET



PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)



11:00-11:30 AM, ET



HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)



11:30-12:00 PM, ET



BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)



Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.





Related Articles View More TV Stories