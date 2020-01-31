Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, February 15, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on February 15:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Gryffin" - A three-legged border collie mix could go home to an 8-year-old girl with dreams of having her very first dog. But before Gryffin can take that journey, he'll need some time to heal and learn basic obedience. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"George Washington Carver" - Mo Rocca shows us the electronic glasses that allow the blind to see; the sun-tracking umbrella shielding you from harmful rays; updates on past innovators from previous seasons; and a look at George Washington Carver, who changed the way farmers farmed. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Fingertips, Fractures, and Frequencies" - In this episode: a forensic scientist who uses STEM to solve crimes, a bioengineer who makes playing sports safer for our bodies, and a military specialist who works on the most sophisticated radar systems in the world. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"On Pins and Needles" - The script is flipped as Doctors Alex Hynes and Gerardo Poli become the worried owners in the waiting room when their beloved 13-year-old dog Diesel begins showing worrying symptoms. Can their colleagues discover the cause of his problems and get him back to health? Also, Doctors Allison and Audrey Shen are helping little daschund Sophia recover from major spinal surgery with some traditional Chinese medicine - acupuncture. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"The Loon and the Blonde Raccoon" - Hope's team welcomes a rare blonde raccoon, and Dr. Barry treats an injured loon. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Happy as a Horse" - Today, a goat becomes a therapy animal for an anxious horse. Plus, a dog ducks and dodges trouble with his group of feathered friends. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT
