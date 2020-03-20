Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, April 11, 2020
@CBSDreamTeam
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on April 11:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Highways and Byways" - Five rescued shelter dogs will travel by any means necessary to get closer to their new forever families. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Tablet Toothpaste" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the greening of mouth care with plastic-free tablet toothpaste; the smartphone harness preventing the drop; the cane for the blind that gives directions; and the potato that started trillions of french fries. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Flying, Fitness, and Forensics" - On this week's episode: a mechanical systems engineer who knows how to make things fly, a biomedical engineer who takes us rock climbing in the name of science, and a nurse who specializes in treating radiological accidents. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Ben and Elvis" - Dr. Kate fights to keep her beloved Ben healthy after a recent cancer scare and sudden elevated enzyme levels. Then, a doggy blood donor helps Dr. Peter and his team save the life of a pup after a difficult surgery leaves him in trouble. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Thus Go the Ravens" - Hope sends a mischievous group of ravens off to a neighbor's property, and a large group of spring orphans are ready for release. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"City Slickin' Chicken" - Today, this dog's best friend is something that most humans shy away from - a raccoon. Plus, a dog isn't a little chicken when it's time to play, but its bestie is! (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
