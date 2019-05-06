Scoop: NBC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/6-5/26
Below is NBC's PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of 05/06/2019 for Monday May 6, 2019 through Sunday May 26, 2019:
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 13 PERFORMANCES"
ORIGINAL
05/06/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : The top 13 artists will perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for America's vote. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"THE EMBASSY"
ORIGINAL
05/06/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When a highly sophisticated Tal operative (guest star Michael James Shaw) evades FBI custody and flees to the Swiss embassy, Keaton and the Cointel team must go undercover. What begins as a smooth counterintelligence operation quickly devolves into a tense hostage situation.
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"CHOOSING TO HOPE"
ORIGINAL
05/07/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : WITH CHRISTMAS APPROACHING, EMOTIONS ARE RUNNING HIGH AND RON (Frankie Faison) ATTEMPTS TO REUNITE THE SPLINTERED VILLAGE FAMILY.
Nick (Warren Christie) visits an old haunt and makes an important discovery. Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) glimpses a new LIFE AFTER receiving tough news. Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) discovers a piece of his past with Enzo (Dominic Chianese) he never knew about. A surprise guest stirs up emotions between Ben (Jerod Haynes) and Ava (Moran Atias). Also starring Michaela McManus as Sarah and Grace Van Dien as Katie.
TV-14
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 13 ELIMINATIONS"
ORIGINAL
05/07/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Seven artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. The bottom three artists will then compete for the Instant Save and two will be eliminated. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches and Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"THIS IS NOT THE END"
ORIGINAL
05/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max (Ryan Eggold) goes head to head with hospital administration when he comes up with a new plan for patients without insurance. Meanwhile, Iggy (Tyler Labine) struggles with an accusation brought against him and Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) navigates her role as Deputy Medical Director. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor and Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds. Guest starring Margot Bingham as Evie Garrison and Nana Mensah as Dr. Candelario
TV-14 D, L, S
"CHICAGO MED"
"MORE HARM THAN GOOD"
ORIGINAL
05/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning disagree on how to handle a patient who they discover is poisoning herself. Dr. Rhodes throws some serious accusations at Dr. Bekker. Dr. Halstead has suspicions about Natalie's new boyfriend and Dr. Choi tends to Bernie.
TV-14 L
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"TRY LIKE HELL"
ORIGINAL
05/08/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Boden search to uncover whether arson was the cause of a fire at a hair salon. Mouch, Herrmann, Otis and Kidd make a startling discovery in tracking down the missing piercing nozzle from Engine 27.
TV-14 L, V
"CHICAGO PD"
"SACRIFICE"
ORIGINAL
05/08/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A violent crew is hitting pharmaceutical delivery trucks and stealing drugs, but their motivation is more complicated than just money. The case tests Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) relationship.
TV-14 LV
"SUPERSTORE"
"SCANNERS"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Dina (Lauren Ash) agrees to play the bad guy when corporate forces Amy (America Ferrera) to cut everyone's hours. Meanwhile, Jonah (Ben Feldman) and the other employees play an elaborate game of laser tag with the store's new scanners, and Mateo (Nico Santos) makes a startling discovery about Marcus (guest star Jon Barinholtz).
TV-14 L
"SUPERSTORE"
"#CLOUD9FAIL"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a photo of a mess at store 1217 goes viral, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to use it to their advantage, while Dina (Lauren Ash) starts hunting for the anonymous tweeter. And with money tight now that their hours have been cut back, Mateo (Nico Santos), Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom), Garrett (Colton Dunn), and Glenn (Mark McKinney) sell their personal items in the store.
TV-14 DL
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"CINCO DE MAYO"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : In order to distract Terry from the stress of his upcoming lieutenant's exam, Jake, Holt and the squad decide to hold the annual Halloween Heist on a new date, Cinco de Mayo.
TV-PG D, L
"ABBY'S"
"SODA GUN"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Abby and Bill hire a professional repairman to THE FIX the broken soda gun that Fred installed, they're surprised by the repercussions. James takes a stab at the emergency plan for the bar.
TV-PG
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"ASSUMPTIONS"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU searches for two suspects spotted fleeing the scene after a Muslim woman is assaulted inside a synagogue. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is dismayed to find Rob Miller (guest star Titus Welliver) out on bail. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Also guest starring Peter Gallagher (Chief Dodds), Richard Kind (William Biegel), Nazneen Contractor (Nahla Nasar), Ted Sutherland (Ari Kaplan), Elise Hudson (Aida Galanis), Hadi Tabbal (Masud Faraj) and Bob Ari (Ezra Zuckerman).
TV-14 D, L, V
"THE BLACKLIST"
"ANNA MCMAHON"
ORIGINAL
05/10/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Presidential adviser Anna McMahon (guest star Jennifer Ferrin) faces off with Cooper (Harry Lennix) and the Task Force in a winner-takes-all race to locate the missing dossier containing details of a conspiracy against America. Benito Martinez, Ben Horner and Nathan Darrow also guest star.
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2833"
ORIGINAL
05/10/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"NHL CONFERENCE FINAL GAME (TEAMS TBD) (5/11/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"NBC MOVIE OF THE WEEK"
"THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS"
ORIGINAL
05/12/2019 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : Max, a Jack Russell Terrier, is living a happy life when his owner, Katie, brings in a stray, Duke. The two dogs - with the help of their other animal friends-soon learn they have more in common than first imagined.
TV-PG V
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"SAY WHAAT WOMEN WANT"
REPEAT
05/12/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Contestants will play "Dizzy Dash," "Stink Tank," "Say Whaat!?" and "See You Later Alligator." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"GOOD GIRLS"
"HUNTING SEASON"
ORIGINAL
05/12/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Rio (Manny Montana) uses a series of unnerving tactics to remind Beth (Christina Hendricks) that it's not as easy to walk away from his criminal enterprise as she'd like it to be. Meanwhile, Annie (Mae Whitman) learns something new about Noah and Ruby (Retta) makes a reckless decision to save Stan (Reno Wilson).
TV-14 DLV
"THE VOICE"
"TOP 8 SEMI-FINAL PERFORMANCES"
ORIGINAL
05/13/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : The top 8 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for America's vote. Plus, in a 'Voice' first, the Top 8 will pair up to perform competitive duets on songs from the legendary band, The Beatles. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"SEQUESTERED"
ORIGINAL
05/13/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Acting on urgent intelligence from a captured Tal contact, Keaton and his team are able to intervene and stop the assassination of a high-profile congresswoman. Keaton has Shepherd interrogate the congresswoman, who had previously used Shepherd's treason conviction as a launching pad for her political career, leading to a stunning truth about the origins of Tal.
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"I AM DEFIANT"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : THE VILLAGE RESIDENTS FACE INDIVIDUAL FEARS WHILE SUPPORTING AVA ON THE DAY OF HER IMMIGRATION HEARING.
Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) and Ava (Moran Atias) prepare for their day in court. Katie (Grace Van Dien) takes a birthing class. Nick (Warren Christie) attempts to gain closure with the help of Sarah (Michaela McManus). Also starring Lorraine Toussaint as Patricia, Frankie Faison as Ron, Dominic Chianese as Enzo, and Jerod Haynes as Ben.
TV-14 S, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 8 SEMI-FINAL RESULTS"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Three artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom two artists will be sent home immediately, while the middle three artists will compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton also star as the celebrity panel of coaches and Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"LUNA"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the Season One finale, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) works on a creative way to help Max (Ryan Eggold) and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) gets surprising news. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes a big step in his relationship with Evie (Guest Star Margot Bingham) as one of the doctors makes a life altering decision. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine as Iggy Fromme. Also guest starring Lisa O'Hare as Georgia Goodwin and Dierdre Friel as Ella.
TV-14 V
"CHICAGO MED"
"FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Caroline has news to share, forcing Dr. Charles to make a serious decision about their relationship. Maggie meets her sister's new boyfriend, but discovers danger may lie ahead. Dr. Rhodes experiences a devastating loss while Dr. Choi and April are faced with an unexpected challenge that strengthens their relationship.
TV-14 LV
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"THE WHITE WHALE"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A serial arsonist cold case is reopened when Lt. Severide finds a connection to a recent salon fire. Firehouse 51 celebrates a retirement party.
TV-14 D, L, V
"CHICAGO PD"
"CONFESSION"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Antonio (Jon Seda) struggles with his guilty conscience as he tries to take down a major drug dealer. In order to protect his team, Voight (Jason Beghe) takes a big shot at Kelton (guest star John C. McGinley).
TV-14 LV
"SUPERSTORE"
"SANDRA'S FIGHT"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Amy (America Ferrera) and Dina (Lauren Ash) visit CLOUD 9 corporate to fix problems caused by Sandra's (guest star Kaliko Kauahi) misguided activism, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to sabotage an employee meeting and Garrett (Colton Dunn) tries to prove to his co-workers that he's a good person.
TV-14 DL
"SUPERSTORE"
"EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) find themselves on opposing sides as corporate tries to win over employees by showering them with treats. But when the company's tactics grow more extreme, everyone must band together to save one of their own.
TV-14 DL
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"SICKO"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Jake and Charles investigate a dangerous serial killer. Holt continues to spar with his rival, Commissioner Kelly. Terry finds out about whether or not he has passed the lieutenant's exam.
TV-14 D, L, V
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"SUICIDE SQUAD"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Desperate circumstances call for desperate measures, as Jake, Holt, Amy, Terry, Rosa and Charles must ally themselves with old enemies
TV-14 D, L
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"END GAME"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - When a teenager is found dead in the Hudson River, Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) suspects Rob Miller (guest star Titus Welliver) is behind the mysterious death but can't prove it. Despite having only circumstantial evidence, ADA Stone (Philip Winchester) takes the case to court before Miller can destroy more lives. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Also guest starring Callie Thorne (Nikki Staines), Jillian Rose (Attica Staines), Aida Turturro (Judge Catano) and Richard Kind (William Biegel).
TV-14 L, V
"THE BLACKLIST"
"ROBERT DIAZ"
ORIGINAL
05/17/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : SEASON FINALE. As the president's (guest star Benito Martinez) true plan comes into focus, Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force fight to avert disaster. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) meets in secret with a man who holds information about his past. Jennifer Ferrin, Deirdre Lovejoy and Coy Stewart guest star.
TV-14
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2834"
ORIGINAL
05/17/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"NHL CONFERENCE FINAL GAME (TEAMS TBD) (5/18/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (07:15PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday) :
"SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"
"TBA"
05/18/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
TV-14
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"AIR FORCE ONE EYED MONSTER"
05/19/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Contestants will play some of Ellen's favorite games including "Don't Leave Me Hanging," "Aw Snap," "Oh Ship!" and "One Eyed Monster." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen tWitch Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG L
"DATELINE NBC"
"SU2834"
ORIGINAL
05/19/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) :
"GOOD GIRLS"
"JEFF"
ORIGINAL
05/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Mary Pat resurfaces in the women's lives as they try to make sense of a shocking discovery Beth (Christina Hendricks) has made. Meanwhile, Beth and Dean (Matthew Lillard) have an important family talk with the kids, and Annie (Mae Whitman) and Noah try to work through their problems.
TV-14 DSL
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 1"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : THE FINAL VOCALISTS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF THE VOICE - In the final phase of the competition, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist performs three times - one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach, and they debut their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"SIERRA MAESTRA"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : SEASON FINALE: Tal's war on the CIA expands to two fronts. Keaton and the Cointel team must locate the domestic target before Chigorin launches an all-out assault on the unsuspecting innocents. Shepherd convinces Keaton to let her go to Cuba to thwart Tal's attack on Sierra Maestra, the CIA's secret detention center imprisoning his operatives. Shepherd's ever-shifting allegiance raises the question if she is there to stop Tal or join him?
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"I HAVE GOT YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : THE VILLAGE FAMILY COMES TOGETHER DURING A TIME OF NEED.
An unexpected event brings Katie (Grace Van Dien), Sarah (Michaela McManus), and Nick (Warren Christie) back into each other's orbits. Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) deals with her diagnosis, which leads to an unexpected chance at re-connection for Ron (Frankie Faison). Enzo (Dominic Chianese) enlists Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) to pull off a grand gesture. Ben (Jerod Haynes) faces his future and his past.
TV-14 L, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 2"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : LIVE SEASON FINALE AND WINNER IS REVEALED - It's the season finale of "The Voice," and host Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner. The star-studded season finale will feature special performances by chart-topping artists and musical collaborations with the Top 4 finalists. Fan-favorite contestants also return for unforgettable performances. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches.
TV-PG L
"CHICAGO MED"
"WITH A BRAVE HEART"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the season finale, Dr. Charles and Caroline set some major plans. Ava fights to keep her relationship with Connor. Agent Lee informs Will of news that may put his life in danger.
TV-14 V
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"I'M NOT LEAVING YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd continue to investigate Benny's old arson case, unexpected news leads Brett to ponder a big decision and all hell breaks loose as the season concludes.
TV-14 DLV
"CHICAGO PD"
"RECKONING"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : With Kelton's (guest star John C. McGinley) election all but assured, Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team must go off book in a last-ditch effort to save Intelligence from getting axed.
TV-14 LV
"NBC SPECIALS"
"RED NOSE DAY"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The fifth annual "Red Nose Day" special will showcase a night of music, comedy and Hollywood's biggest names. The star-studded evening will feature performances including "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and beloved comedic talent will join the fun with their own entertaining Red Nose Day spin. The special will also showcase a fun video reimagining of the classic Hall and Oates hit "You Make My Dreams" featuring talent including Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski and "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz. Sketches will feature NBC's "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon and Lilly Singh, host of the all-new NBC late night show "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." The special will also showcase the highly anticipated short film "One Red Nose Day and a Wedding" as well as an appeals film with "This Is Us" star Mile Ventimiglia to raise awareness for the charity.
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL 2019"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : In a special "Red Nose Day" edition of "Hollywood Game Night," Hollywood's biggest stars will unite for a cause, testing their Pop culture prowess and raising money for children in need. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the special will feature celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more as they go head-to-head in games including "How Do You Doo-et?" and "Popped Quiz" in effort to raise funds to keep children in need safe, healthy and educated.
TV-14 L
"BLINDSPOT"
"CODER TO KILLER"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : A horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI. Weller considers his priorities. Zapata and Reade try to navigate their living situation. Patterson explores a budding interest.
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2835"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2835"
ORIGINAL
05/25/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ALL STARS SKILLS SPECIAL"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (07:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : 'AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR ALL-STARS - "American Ninja Warrior" hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy have picked the fastest, strongest and most impressive athletes from the show to compete head-to-head on the National Finals course in this year's "American Ninja Warrior All-Stars." Competitors including Allyssa Beird, Jessie Graff, Jesse Labreck, Cowboy Ninja Lance Pekus and Flip Rodriguez will compete for bragging rights and the championship trophy. The All Star Skills competition features five "supersized" obstacles including a Super Salmon Ladder and the heart-stopping and high-flying Wicked Wingnuts - last season's most exciting obstacle turns the competition into an aerial show that is out of this world.
TV-PG
"GOOD GIRLS"
"KING"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Season 2 Finale. Turner has Beth (Christina Hendricks) in checkmate. The women must contend with a rotten egg from the past. Rio (Manny Montana) makes a grand gesture for Beth, and a new business opportunity presents itself.
TV-14 DSLV
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
