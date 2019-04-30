Scoop: NBC 'THE MORE YOU KNOW' SCHEDULE, 4/29-5/19
Below is the NBC 'THE MORE YOU KNOW' SCHEDULE (as of 4/29/2019) from Monday April 29, 2019 to Sunday May 19, 2019:
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"HEART OF A GIANT (VSP130)"
ORIGINAL
05/04/2019 (09:00AM - 09:30AM) (Saturday) : Young Parsley the cat goes to the V.E.C. when his gums start to flare up, and Dr. Sharon French determines that gingivitis is the culprit. X-rays help Dr. French to determine the best path to help Parsley. Then, a Great Dane named Duke is brought back to the V.E.C. after he was found to have an irregular heartbeat. When Dr. Regan Williams discovers several issues in Duke's heart, she'll need the help of Dr. Dawn Martin to come up with a treatment plan. Later, Jackson the French bulldog comes in for rehabilitation following a successful back surgery. Rehab therapist Tracy McKenzie uses a variety of treatments to get Jackson back on his paws.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"PUTT-ING IN THE WORK (HOC316)"
ORIGINAL
05/04/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : We begin in the ring with tae kwon do champion Aaliyah Powell. Her journey began with her older sisters, who were world-class athletes themselves. This shaped Aaliyah into the motivated and intense athlete she is today. Then, Avery Zweig uses her talents to raise money for a sick custodian at her school. Her success raises awareness and love for her friend to a whole new level. Then, we jump in the water, where the newest Olympic sport will take place. The 2020 Summer Olympics will be the first Olympic Games to have surfing as a sport. We meet some of the surfers fighting to qualify for the historic event and get a first-hand look at the passion and sheer athletic ability that go into this sport. See what it takes to be among the first surfers to compete in the Olympic Games. Plus, we profile Dustin Johnson, a U.S. Open winner and former No. 1-ranked golfer in the world. Early in his career, Dustin found himself in the rough, both on and off the course. But his family, including former hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, was there for him to get him back on the fairway when he needs them the most.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"AWESOME AUCKLAND (VJG322)"
ORIGINAL
05/04/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh sails to one of the most-visited cities in the southern hemisphere, Auckland, New Zealand, which lives up to its reputation as being a multicultural, laid-back urban environment that celebrates the great outdoors. Nicknamed the "City of Sails," its harbors are filled with yachts of all sizes. To get the lay of the land, Josh climbs high for his first stop of the day to the top of Auckland's famous Harbour Bridge, where he gets a spectacular guided view of the city. Next, he visits a local farm, where he learns why New Zealand is famous for its sheep and he's challenged to test his skills as a sheep herder. Finally, Josh learns why it takes a team to sail a racing yacht when he has a lesson in sailboat racing on board New Zealand's most famous racing sailing yacht.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"GANGES (EDD112)"
ORIGINAL
05/04/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes viewers to the Ganges River in India. Self-cleaning, the Ganges River helps populations thrive. Himalayan blue sheep and snow leopards show their climbing skills, while the Indian Rhino offers a glimpse of its lifestyle. The Ganges river dolphin goes for a hunt and the gharial showcase their family dynamics. In the Sundarbans, the Bengal tiger reigns supreme, while the mudskippers thrive between worlds. Nearby, river otters playfully hunt and relax after a long day.
"CONSUMER 101"
"SMART CHOICES (CNR120)"
ORIGINAL
05/04/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico explores the pros and cons of smart doorbells. Then, the clock is ticking as Jack and a Consumer Reports expert race to discover how to become healthier in a snap. And, got a gunky laptop? We get some top tips on how to clean a computer from... a computer.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"FLOWER POWER AND VEGETABLE STARS (NDS322)"
ORIGINAL
05/04/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo is in THE KITCHEN for a recipe that takes the "fry" out of kale falafel, and another that makes zucchini the star of creamy whole-grain linguine topped with edible flowers; repurposes used cutting boards into new home organizers; and mixes up a natural way to spray away suitcase stowaways.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"A MATTER OF LIFE AND BREATH (VSP131)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (09:00AM - 09:30AM) (Saturday) : When young bulldog Dougie develops some constricting throat issues, it's up to Dr. Brendon Ringwood to determine the cause. Will an operation on Dougie's airways return the puppy to his normal bark? Then, the back legs of an aging pup named Sylvester are becoming unresponsive, and neurologist Dr. Debbie James has trouble diagnosing the issue. Is cautionary medication the answer, or will Sylvester need risky spinal surgery? Later, a police dog named Jax finds his way to Dr. Sharon French's table due to a cracked canine tooth. She'll do everything she can to ensure that the puppy-in-training can safely get back to his important duties.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"FAMILY BUSINESS (HOC317)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Jim Paek tells the story of his success as the head hockey coach of the South Korean Olympic National Team. Paek is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, and the first Korean-born player to ever play in the NHL. He brought his experience back to his home country, where he coaches players like him who are looking for a chance at national glory. Then, we meet collegiate golfer Haley Moore. Haley's battled through bullying her whole life, but that hasn't stopped her from rising to the top of the college golf world. Her story inspires others to be themselves and have faith in their abilities. Plus, the story of "Qwitch" Andrew. As a teenager in Alaska, Qwitch was not exposed to the game of golf, but as his love for golf grew, so did he, and he was able to help others around him.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"CARIBBEAN DELIGHT (VJG323)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh spends the day ashore in St. Lucia discovering the landscape, food and art of one of the Caribbean's most beautiful islands. He visits a rainforest, where, high in the trees, he learns the importance of the rainforest to the island's population. Then, he experiences its lushness by zip-lining across the tree canopy. Next, Josh visits the oldest working estate on the island that grows and produces St. Lucia's world-famous chocolate. Here, Josh learns an old technique for polishing cocoa beans by dancing on them in a barrel. He takes a food tour through St. Lucia's largest outdoor market and learns about native fruits and how once-exotic spices helped create the island's popular creole cuisine and sits down for a plate of St. Lucia's national dish of salted fish and green figs. Finally, Josh meets with two local artists, a father and son, whose work embodies the spirit and traditions of the island carved into scavenged wood.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"JAPAN (EDD113)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer explores Japan's islands. On Honshu in Jigokudani, also known as "Hell's Valley," the Japanese macaques, or snow monkeys, take advantage of the hot springs, or onsens. Later, the Ainu people appreciate nature and the red-crowned crane. Meanwhile, the rare "wolf deer," or Japanese serow, forages for food. In the island center, usho fishing with cormorants in the Nagara River ensues during summer. On the coast, Japanese macaques and sea slaters make use of their surroundings.
"CONSUMER 101"
"HIGH NOTE (CNR121)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : With the help of a high school marching band, we get a fascinating look at what happens to sound in an "anechoic chamber," a room with no echo. Then, it's an eye-opening wake-up call as host Jack Rico discovers how much added sugar could be lurking in his breakfast. And, did you know bike helmets expire? Jack picks up some useful information to put in his tip jar.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"TREATS WITH A HEALTHY TWIST (NDS323)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo is dishing up secret swap-outs in this special episode featuring healthier versions of popular treats like doughnuts, brownies and ice cream. Danny uses squash and nutritional yeast to reinvent nachos; transforms avocados and limes into a bright, dairy-free tropical dessert; and rolls together a coconut-covered vitality bite that's a high-energy alternative to a sugary, snack-size candy bar.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"A DATE IN OMAN (VJG324)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to Oman, an ancient country on the Arabian Peninsula where many old Arab customs and traditions still prevail. In Muscat, Oman's capital, Josh takes a tour of the elegant Grand Mosque, where he's amazed to learn 21,000 people can worship at the same time. Next, he heads to Oman's first capital in the sixth and seventh centuries, Nizwa, to learn about the craft of carpet weaving. After being introduced to a weaver and observing how to work a mensaje, a traditional loom, Josh tries his hand at weaving and realizes the process is not as simple as it looks. An intrinsic part of Omani hospitality is serving dates, and Josh visits a date farm to learn more about this sweet fruit, how they're grown and the unique system that brings water to the farms down from the mountains. Finally, Josh heads to Sharqiya Sands, a desert area known for its spectacular sand dunes, where he meets with a member of a Bedouin tribe and learns how to travel in this extreme but starkly beautiful environment.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"MOTHER KNOWS BEST (EDD114)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes viewers through the motherhood experience from Vietnam to the Caribbean. On the biodiverse Indochinese peninsula, gibbons and langurs are nurturing. Later, in the Caribbean, leatherback sea turtles set their babies up for success. Meanwhile, lion-tailed macaques in the Ghats mountains of India and macaques in China aren't so different. In Sri Lanka, elephants are long associated with nurturing their young, while in the Galapagos, sea lions show theirs how to relax.
"CONSUMER 101"
"AIR SUPPORT (CNR122)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : This isn't your grandpa's antenna! Join host Jack Rico as he learns about the resurgence of TV antennas, and why some consumers are tuning in with this retro-tech. Then, Jack gets some help with his air-travel anxiety from a Consumer Reports expert. Plus, a cookware tester shows how important your choice of pots and pans is if you want to make a great meal.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"ECO-DEFENDERS AND SWEET ENTREPRENEURS (NDS324)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo celebrates entrepreneurs who challenge us to live more sustainably and eat more consciously in this special episode, including glassblowers who transform recycled bottles into light pendants and a restaurateur who built rooftop garden condos for bees; Danny meets teen bakers learning sweet lessons on raising dough for charity; and plants compassion flowers to help spread an inspiring message.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"EMBARK UPON NEW BEGINNINGS (VSP132)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Penny the dachshund's cracked tooth may only be the tip of a deeper issue. V.E.C. dentist Dr. Sharon French wants to remove Penny's abscessed root but may hit a wall if Dr. Regan Williams doesn't clear her for anesthesia. Meanwhile, Bailey the beagle's leg lameness gets examined by Dr. Brendon Ringwood. Will an arthroscopic surgery reveal a torn ligament, or possibly a tumor? Later, cocker spaniel Charley experiences dizziness that has him walking into objects around the house. Dr. Debbie James suspects an infection is affecting his nerves, but fears it could be a tumor instead.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"OLD HABITS (HOC318)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : The Hughes family takes us inside the NHL's next great hockey family. A year after Quinn Hughes was taken in the first round of the NHL draft, his younger brother Jack is primed to be next in line. Both are hockey prodigies, but they wouldn't have made it this far without pushing each other to go the extra mile. Add that to the support from the entire Hughes family, and you have yourself two professional athletes. Then, Jody Duff is more than just the physical education teacher at Cedar Lane Academy. Duff teaches kids with disabilities, using golf to engage her students both mentally and physically. Her leadership and compassion changes the lives of so many who would not typically get the chance to excel as much as they do in under her watch. Plus, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his wife, Krissie, run Rescue Ranch that houses rescued wild animals from all different backgrounds. Not only is this ranch a place for rehabilitating animals, it's also a learning center and summer camp where kids can learn how to rehabilitate animals, as well as learn empathy and compassion. Despite his busy schedule, Ryan always keeps two hands on the ranch, making sure it stays on the right track. Plus, sisters Nisha and Seema Sadekar are changing the way people look at golf. They took the golf world by storm with the fashion and fun they bring to the course, bringing the game to people who have never considered golf - and MAKING IT look good in the process.
TV-G
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
