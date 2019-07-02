Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 7/1-7/21
NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 07/01/2019 Monday July 1, 2019 - Sunday July 21, 2019:
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"GREEK ISLAND GEM (VJG314)"
REPEAT
07/06/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to Corfu in the beautiful Ionian Sea. Eager to soak up Corfu's history, culture and cuisine, Josh heads to Corfu's Old Town and gets swept up by a dance troupe doing the popular dance, syrtaki. After taking a bow, he follows the quaint alleyways of Old Town to meet a baker known for her baklava, one of his favorite desserts. She gives Josh a lesson in how to make this sweet, phyllo dough-layered Greek treat. Next, Josh heads to the harbor and meets a boat captain for a sailing lesson on a traditional Greek boat, the trehantiri. After learning how to raise its sails, he enjoys some time at sea. Finally, Josh meets an olive grower to learn all about Corfu's olive trees, some of the oldest in the world and famous since ancient times. He sees how olives are harvested and learns the process of producing olive oil.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"REVISITING TURKEY (EDD116)"
ORIGINAL
07/06/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) :
"CONSUMER 101"
"GADGETS GALORE (CNR124)"
ORIGINAL
07/06/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) :
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"A GOAT YOGA EXPERIENCE (NDS314)"
REPEAT
07/06/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo learns the surprising benefits of sharing a yoga mat with baby Nigerian dwarf goats; swaps cheese for nutritional yeast to bake dairy-free almond zucchini crackers; makes jars into stars with an easy glass-etching project; and offers an icy, aloe vera-infused idea for soothing sunburn.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE (VSP121)"
REPEAT
07/06/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Portuguese Water Dog Marley comes to the V.E.C. with a bloated, aching stomach. After an assessment from Dr. Evelyn Molnar, Marley is quickly prepped for surgery by Dr. Devon Boyd, who will need to work quickly to get Marley's stomach back in place. Then, 24-year-old CC the cat is brought to Dr. Dawn Martin when her existing kidney issues worsen. Are CC's problems a sign of dehydration, or could she have cancer? Later, Enzo the cat has a head wound that requires examination by Dr. Barbara Bryer. With a history of fighting with other cats, Dr. Bryer hopes Enzo's latest run-in doesn't lead to any serious repercussions.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"AGAINST ALL ODDS (HOC309)"
07/06/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Saquon Barkley was one of the most highly touted players to ever come out of COLLEGE FOOTBALL and into the NFL. His size and strength made him a sure Top 5 draft pick, but it was his family and upbringing that molded him into a man with great character and the will to lead. With the help of Peter King, we get an inside look at Saquon's upbringing, his family and his determination. Then, we hit the links with professional golfer Mel Reid. Mel's early success was measured by her wins on the Ladies European Tour, but her recent success is measured by her ability to overcome the tragic loss of her mother. We learn how Mel overcame tragedy without letting it define who she is. Then, we hit the ice with the Brandt Sisters. Hannah and Marissa could barely walk when Marissa was adopted into the Brandt family from South Korea. But without missing a step, the Brandt Sisters dominated the Junior Hockey League. Then in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Marissa was picked to play for her native country of South Korea, marking the first time the Brandt Sisters would ever face off. Plus, a look at Marty Fleckman's golf career. Marty started hot, but his desire to replicate the swing of Byron Nelson got in the way of his own personal athletic growth.
TV-G
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"FAMILY FUN IN THE FAST LANE (HOC310)"
07/13/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Carson Foster was born to be a great swimmer. He started in preschool and quickly became one of the fastest swimmers in the world. At the age of 10, he broke a national age-group record held by one of his idols, Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps. Now, he's training his way to achieving his own dreams. We get an inside look at Carson's journey to top his idol. Then, Erik Jones has been racing cars his entire life: from quarter-midgets at age seven, to stock cars at 13 and all the way up to NASCAR's top racing series by age 18. Despite all the high-performance racecars he drives, it's a 1965 Corvette that means the most to him. We take a look at Erik's drive that started with his favorite ride. Then, we head to the golf course, where Elise Deschaine and her father engage in a friendly family rivalry. When Elise was young, her father took her to a golf course to hit balls and spend quality time together. That quality time blossomed into a potential professional career for Elise - one that wouldn't have happened without a competitive push from her father. Plus, we look at how Raymond Floyd's biggest fan and biggest critic, his wife Maria, was the key to his winning the 1986 U.S. Open.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"MEDIEVAL MALTA (VJG313)"
REPEAT
07/13/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to the island country of Malta, where his ship docks in the beautiful capital of Valletta, and he visits a spice shop and learns how a Moroccan spice blend has influenced Maltese cuisine. At Fort St. Angelo, he tours the palace museum to learn about the history of the Knights of Malta and suits up for a lesson in sword-fighting skills. Next, Josh gets a lesson in abseiling in order to descend a 180-foot arch to get a bird's-eye view of the Blue Grotto, one of the island's most beautiful natural sites. Then, he meets a local chef who teaches him how to make Malta's classic fish soup, aljotta.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"RETURN TO THE GALAPAGOS (EDD117)"
ORIGINAL
07/13/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) :
"CONSUMER 101"
"SMOOTH RIDE (CNR125)"
ORIGINAL
07/13/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) :
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"BAKING WITH GESINE BULLOCK-PRADO (NDS315)"
REPEAT
07/13/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo gets the inside scoop on baking a beautiful Bundt from celebrity baker Gesine Bullock-Prado; shares a supercharged snack recipe for energizing, coconut-covered vitality bites; ropes you in for a DIY craft that turns used containers into designer-style buckets; and reveals new uses for all-but-forgotten condiment packets.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"A RASH OF INJURIES (VSP122)"
REPEAT
07/13/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : A little terrier named Anchor is carried into the V.E.C. with to a serious spinal cord compression that's preventing him from standing on all fours. Dr. Debbie James will need to determine whether removing a herniated disc can restore Anchor's ability to walk. Then, another terrier named Sydra is brought in after multiple trips to see cardiologist Dr. Regan Williams. Can the older dog's heart persevere beyond nature's course? Later, is Pekingese Ping's skin rash the result of a bacterial infection, or could it be a serious immune system disorder? It's up to Dr. Steve Waisglass to soothe poor Ping's sore skin.
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"GREEK ISLAND GEM (VJG314)"
REPEAT
07/06/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to Corfu in the beautiful Ionian Sea. Eager to soak up Corfu's history, culture and cuisine, Josh heads to Corfu's Old Town and gets swept up by a dance troupe doing the popular dance, syrtaki. After taking a bow, he follows the quaint alleyways of Old Town to meet a baker known for her baklava, one of his favorite desserts. She gives Josh a lesson in how to make this sweet, phyllo dough-layered Greek treat. Next, Josh heads to the harbor and meets a boat captain for a sailing lesson on a traditional Greek boat, the trehantiri. After learning how to raise its sails, he enjoys some time at sea. Finally, Josh meets an olive grower to learn all about Corfu's olive trees, some of the oldest in the world and famous since ancient times. He sees how olives are harvested and learns the process of producing olive oil.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"REVISITING TURKEY (EDD116)"
ORIGINAL
07/06/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) :
"CONSUMER 101"
"GADGETS GALORE (CNR124)"
ORIGINAL
07/06/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) :
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"A GOAT YOGA EXPERIENCE (NDS314)"
REPEAT
07/06/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo learns the surprising benefits of sharing a yoga mat with baby Nigerian dwarf goats; swaps cheese for nutritional yeast to bake dairy-free almond zucchini crackers; makes jars into stars with an easy glass-etching project; and offers an icy, aloe vera-infused idea for soothing sunburn.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE (VSP121)"
REPEAT
07/06/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Portuguese Water Dog Marley comes to the V.E.C. with a bloated, aching stomach. After an assessment from Dr. Evelyn Molnar, Marley is quickly prepped for surgery by Dr. Devon Boyd, who will need to work quickly to get Marley's stomach back in place. Then, 24-year-old CC the cat is brought to Dr. Dawn Martin when her existing kidney issues worsen. Are CC's problems a sign of dehydration, or could she have cancer? Later, Enzo the cat has a head wound that requires examination by Dr. Barbara Bryer. With a history of fighting with other cats, Dr. Bryer hopes Enzo's latest run-in doesn't lead to any serious repercussions.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"AGAINST ALL ODDS (HOC309)"
07/06/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Saquon Barkley was one of the most highly touted players to ever come out of COLLEGE FOOTBALL and into the NFL. His size and strength made him a sure Top 5 draft pick, but it was his family and upbringing that molded him into a man with great character and the will to lead. With the help of Peter King, we get an inside look at Saquon's upbringing, his family and his determination. Then, we hit the links with professional golfer Mel Reid. Mel's early success was measured by her wins on the Ladies European Tour, but her recent success is measured by her ability to overcome the tragic loss of her mother. We learn how Mel overcame tragedy without letting it define who she is. Then, we hit the ice with the Brandt Sisters. Hannah and Marissa could barely walk when Marissa was adopted into the Brandt family from South Korea. But without missing a step, the Brandt Sisters dominated the Junior Hockey League. Then in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Marissa was picked to play for her native country of South Korea, marking the first time the Brandt Sisters would ever face off. Plus, a look at Marty Fleckman's golf career. Marty started hot, but his desire to replicate the swing of Byron Nelson got in the way of his own personal athletic growth.
TV-G
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"FAMILY FUN IN THE FAST LANE (HOC310)"
07/13/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Carson Foster was born to be a great swimmer. He started in preschool and quickly became one of the fastest swimmers in the world. At the age of 10, he broke a national age-group record held by one of his idols, Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps. Now, he's training his way to achieving his own dreams. We get an inside look at Carson's journey to top his idol. Then, Erik Jones has been racing cars his entire life: from quarter-midgets at age seven, to stock cars at 13 and all the way up to NASCAR's top racing series by age 18. Despite all the high-performance racecars he drives, it's a 1965 Corvette that means the most to him. We take a look at Erik's drive that started with his favorite ride. Then, we head to the golf course, where Elise Deschaine and her father engage in a friendly family rivalry. When Elise was young, her father took her to a golf course to hit balls and spend quality time together. That quality time blossomed into a potential professional career for Elise - one that wouldn't have happened without a competitive push from her father. Plus, we look at how Raymond Floyd's biggest fan and biggest critic, his wife Maria, was the key to his winning the 1986 U.S. Open.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"MEDIEVAL MALTA (VJG313)"
REPEAT
07/13/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to the island country of Malta, where his ship docks in the beautiful capital of Valletta, and he visits a spice shop and learns how a Moroccan spice blend has influenced Maltese cuisine. At Fort St. Angelo, he tours the palace museum to learn about the history of the Knights of Malta and suits up for a lesson in sword-fighting skills. Next, Josh gets a lesson in abseiling in order to descend a 180-foot arch to get a bird's-eye view of the Blue Grotto, one of the island's most beautiful natural sites. Then, he meets a local chef who teaches him how to make Malta's classic fish soup, aljotta.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"RETURN TO THE GALAPAGOS (EDD117)"
ORIGINAL
07/13/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) :
"CONSUMER 101"
"SMOOTH RIDE (CNR125)"
ORIGINAL
07/13/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) :
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"BAKING WITH GESINE BULLOCK-PRADO (NDS315)"
REPEAT
07/13/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo gets the inside scoop on baking a beautiful Bundt from celebrity baker Gesine Bullock-Prado; shares a supercharged snack recipe for energizing, coconut-covered vitality bites; ropes you in for a DIY craft that turns used containers into designer-style buckets; and reveals new uses for all-but-forgotten condiment packets.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"A RASH OF INJURIES (VSP122)"
REPEAT
07/13/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : A little terrier named Anchor is carried into the V.E.C. with to a serious spinal cord compression that's preventing him from standing on all fours. Dr. Debbie James will need to determine whether removing a herniated disc can restore Anchor's ability to walk. Then, another terrier named Sydra is brought in after multiple trips to see cardiologist Dr. Regan Williams. Can the older dog's heart persevere beyond nature's course? Later, is Pekingese Ping's skin rash the result of a bacterial infection, or could it be a serious immune system disorder? It's up to Dr. Steve Waisglass to soothe poor Ping's sore skin.
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)