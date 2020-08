Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 8/26 - 8/30

Find out what's airing this week.

"2020 NHL PLAYOFF ROUND #2 (BOSTON V. TAMPA BAY) (8/30/20)"ORIGINAL08/30/2020 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :"A NEEDLE IN THE HEART"REPEAT09/02/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child. Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.TV-14"51'S ORIGINAL BELL"REPEAT09/09/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When one of 51's own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out. Foster contemplates a big decision. Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees.TV-14( X Denotes Changes/Addition)Find more information about NBC and its programming on www.nbcumv.com.

