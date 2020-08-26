Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 8/26 - 8/30
Find out what's airing this week.
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"2020 NHL PLAYOFF ROUND #2 (BOSTON V. TAMPA BAY) (8/30/20)"
ORIGINAL
08/30/2020 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :
"CHICAGO MED"
"A NEEDLE IN THE HEART"
REPEAT
09/02/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child. Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.
TV-14
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"51'S ORIGINAL BELL"
REPEAT
09/09/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When one of 51's own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out. Foster contemplates a big decision. Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees.
TV-14
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
Find more information about NBC and its programming on www.nbcumv.com.
"2020 NHL PLAYOFF ROUND #2 (BOSTON V. TAMPA BAY) (8/30/20)"
ORIGINAL
08/30/2020 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :
"CHICAGO MED"
"A NEEDLE IN THE HEART"
REPEAT
09/02/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child. Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.
TV-14
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"51'S ORIGINAL BELL"
REPEAT
09/09/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When one of 51's own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out. Foster contemplates a big decision. Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees.
TV-14
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
Find more information about NBC and its programming on www.nbcumv.com.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, September 9, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 9, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACKISH on ABC - Wednesday, September 9, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, September 8, 2020