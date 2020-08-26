Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 8/26 - 8/30

Find out what's airing this week.

Aug. 26, 2020  
Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 8/26 - 8/30 "NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"

"2020 NHL PLAYOFF ROUND #2 (BOSTON V. TAMPA BAY) (8/30/20)"

ORIGINAL

08/30/2020 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :

"CHICAGO MED"

"A NEEDLE IN THE HEART"

REPEAT

09/02/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child. Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.

TV-14

"CHICAGO FIRE"

"51'S ORIGINAL BELL"

REPEAT

09/09/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When one of 51's own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out. Foster contemplates a big decision. Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees.

TV-14

( X Denotes Changes/Addition)

