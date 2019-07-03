Scoop: Mira Sorvino, Jesse Eisenberg, the Cast of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' and More on STRAHAN & SARA, July 8 Â– 12
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of July 8-12. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The
daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, July 8 - Actress Mira Sorvino ("Stuber"); Science experiments with "The Dad Lab"'s Sergei Urban; kid entrepreneur shares how he uses his cupcake business to help others
Tuesday, July 9 - Actor Jesse Eisenberg ("The Art of Self-Defense"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay and Chris Randone; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, July 10 - The cast of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation": Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Thursday, July 11 - Fashion designer and author Dapper Dan ("Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir"); rapper Jermaine Dupri ("Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So
Def")
Friday, July 12 - Comedian Jason Jones ("The Detour")
WAITRESS Keeps the Diner Open Long Enough to Become The Brooks Atkinson's Longest Running Show
CAGNEY Announces Cast for Pre-Broadway Run In Salt Lake City
Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Photo Flash: See the Cast of THE LION KING with Their Characters
daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, July 8 - Actress Mira Sorvino ("Stuber"); Science experiments with "The Dad Lab"'s Sergei Urban; kid entrepreneur shares how he uses his cupcake business to help others
Tuesday, July 9 - Actor Jesse Eisenberg ("The Art of Self-Defense"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay and Chris Randone; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, July 10 - The cast of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation": Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Thursday, July 11 - Fashion designer and author Dapper Dan ("Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir"); rapper Jermaine Dupri ("Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So
Def")
Friday, July 12 - Comedian Jason Jones ("The Detour")