Scoop: Mira Sorvino, Jesse Eisenberg, the Cast of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' and More on STRAHAN & SARA, July 8 Â– 12

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of July 8-12. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. Thedaytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following: Monday, July 8 - Actress Mira Sorvino ("Stuber"); Science experiments with "The Dad Lab"'s Sergei Urban; kid entrepreneur shares how he uses his cupcake business to help othersTuesday, July 9 - Actor Jesse Eisenberg ("The Art of Self-Defense"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay and Chris Randone; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonWednesday, July 10 - The cast of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation": Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-MagroThursday, July 11 - Fashion designer and author Dapper Dan ("Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir"); rapper Jermaine Dupri ("Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So SoDef")Friday, July 12 - Comedian Jason Jones ("The Detour")