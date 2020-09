Scoop: Listings for CBS THIS MORNING on CBS 9/12 - 9/18

The show airs each weekday morning.

Saturday, September 12- Saturday Sessions: Phoebe Bridgers- The Dish: Jared Howard- Author Ken Follett- NFL Owner Arthur BlankMonday, September 14- Drew Barrymore, actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show- Chris Whipple, author of The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the FutureTuesday, September 15- Bob Woodward, journalist and author of Rage- Anthony Mason interviews singer Maren MorrisWednesday, September 16- Sonia Manzano, author of A World Together- Kelsey Ballerini, COUNTRY MUSIC singerThursday, September 17- TBDFriday, September 18- Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines- Sarah Paulson, actress in Ratched

View More TV Stories Related Articles