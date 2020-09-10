Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Listings for CBS THIS MORNING on CBS 9/12 - 9/18

The show airs each weekday morning.

Sep. 10, 2020  
- Saturday Sessions: Phoebe Bridgers
- The Dish: Jared Howard
- Author Ken Follett
- NFL Owner Arthur Blank

Monday, September 14
- Drew Barrymore, actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show
- Chris Whipple, author of The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future

Tuesday, September 15
- Bob Woodward, journalist and author of Rage
- Anthony Mason interviews singer Maren Morris

Wednesday, September 16
- Sonia Manzano, author of A World Together
- Kelsey Ballerini, COUNTRY MUSIC singer

Thursday, September 17
- TBD

Friday, September 18
- Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines
- Sarah Paulson, actress in Ratched



