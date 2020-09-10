Scoop: Listings for CBS THIS MORNING on CBS 9/12 - 9/18
The show airs each weekday morning.
Saturday, September 12
- Saturday Sessions: Phoebe Bridgers
- The Dish: Jared Howard
- Author Ken Follett
- NFL Owner Arthur Blank
Monday, September 14
- Drew Barrymore, actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show
- Chris Whipple, author of The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future
Tuesday, September 15
- Bob Woodward, journalist and author of Rage
- Anthony Mason interviews singer Maren Morris
Wednesday, September 16
- Sonia Manzano, author of A World Together
- Kelsey Ballerini, COUNTRY MUSIC singer
Thursday, September 17
- TBD
Friday, September 18
- Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines
- Sarah Paulson, actress in Ratched
