Scoop: I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Tuesday, December 14, 2021

A night of holiday cheer kicks off with host Ken Jeong, in the first-ever I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE holiday spectacular. Joining Jeong are celebrity panelists Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Paula Abdul, Nicole Byer and musical SUPERSTAR Debbie Gibson to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, contestants will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. New this season is a chance to use the "Golden Mic," which grants contestants advice from one secret mystery celebrity. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with Debbie Gibson, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new "I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE Holiday Spectacular: Debbie Gibson, Nicole Byer, Paula Abdul, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" holiday special episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Tuesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

Watch a clip from the series here: