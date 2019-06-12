Scoop: Hannah's Search for Love Implodes as the Drama Continues to Mount on ABC's THE BACHELORETTE - Monday, June 17, 2019
Luke P.'s desperate Hail Mary plea for Hannah's heart after not receiving her date rose only makes matters worse with the remaining men. After listening to her suitors argue, Hannah becomes infuriated. The next rose ceremony brings more broken hearts, but even though Hannah's frustration with the men continues, she hopes for a new start in Riga, Latvia, a romantic city steeped in history. Suddenly, however, Hannah explains to Chris Harrison that she is not in a good place. All the drama has clouded her vision for future happiness. The woman who had seemed so sure of herself and her journey to find love, now is uncertain if this is going to work. How did Hannah get to this place? How and why has she hit her lowest point of the season? In an explosive episode, she discusses her relationships with the most controversial men with Chris, looks back on her favorite dates and shares some of the hilarious unseen moments. But in the end, will Hannah decide to continue her search for the man who hopefully will propose to her or will she walk away alone? Will the men get a second chance to win her heart? Find out on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming and on demand.
The 12 remaining men are the following:
Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX
Devin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, CA
Dustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, IL
Dylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CA
Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL
Grant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, CA
Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN
Kevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, IL
Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA
Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX
Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA
Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett
Graebner are the executive producers. "The Bachelorette" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound.
