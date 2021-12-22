Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Thursday, December 30, 2021

As Christmas approaches, Tom finally receives his first advance check from the Sofia Salazar book, leaving him and Marina to decide what to do with the money. Meanwhile, Sarah receives an extravagant gift from the parents at her new school and has a hard time parting with it. (TV-PG, S) (OAD: 12/1/21)Recurring is Tetona Jackson as JoJo."Secret Santa Gift, $25 Limit" was written by Tasha Henderson and directed by Ryan Case.

Watch the new clip here: