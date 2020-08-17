Scoop: Get Ready to Rumble on an All-New Episode of 'Holey Moley,' Thursday, Sept. 3, on ABC on ABC - Thursday, September 3, 2020

airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC

"Double Dutch Riggle" - This week on the "Holey Moley" course, an Olympic golfer takes a professional musician to Uranus and a "small but mighty" law student fights for her footing against a pageant queen on Slip N' Putt. Across the course, a former NFL player and a used car salesman struggle to focus while World Champion sumo wrestlers battle it out on The Distractor. "The Maleficent of mini-golf" jumps the shark against the owner of a golf supply company on Putt the Plank. Later, after sticking the landing on Polcano and going for it on Gopher It, two finalists meet on Double Dutch Courage, and a shocking hole-in-one earns one contestant the final spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250K. "Holey Moley," "Double Dutch Riggle," airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:

Paula - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Donald - Chicago, IL

Mikayla - Spokane, WA

Ashley - Bixby, OK

Darren - Bronx, NY

Tony - Longview, TX

Casey - Scottsdale, AZ

Erica - Phoenix, AZ

"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

