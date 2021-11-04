Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on FOX - Thursday, November 11, 2021
See what's coming up on the new episode.
The Grey Sloan doctors spring into ACTION after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study.
"Bottle Up and Explode!" was written by Kiley Donovan & Beto Skubs and directed by Lindsay Cohen.
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
Watch a preview of the new episode here: