What to Know About MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, on stage March 14 – April 12, 2026, in a production that dares to ask: what if everything we think we know about this classic opera is only half the story? Director Matthew Ozawa — Lyric's Chief Artistic Officer — reimagines Puccini’s masterpiece by embracing what has always been hidden in plain sight: This isn't Japan. It's a fantasy of Japan, seen entirely through Western eyes. The result is a bold, visually stunning production that honors Puccini's grand and beloved score while revealing layers of meaning that have been waiting more than a century to be discovered.

Leading soprano Karah Son, one of the foremost interpreters of the title role performing today, stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Lyric debut, joined by tenor Evan LeRoy Johnson in his Lyric debut as Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton, mezzo-soprano Nozomi Kato in her Lyric debut as Suzuki, and baritone Zachary Nelson as Sharpless. Conductor Domingo Hindoyan leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra through Puccini’s immortal score.

A beloved masterpiece reimagined through a revelatory new perspective. Puccini’s Madama Butterfly has captivated audiences for more than a century with its heartrending story of love, betrayal, and sacrifice. Fifteen-year-old geisha Cio-Cio-San — known as Madama Butterfly — falls deeply in love with American naval officer B.F. Pinkerton, who sees their marriage as temporary amusement. When Pinkerton abandons her, the pregnant Butterfly waits faithfully for three years, convinced he will return. Her unwavering devotion leads to one of opera’s most devastating conclusions. Puccini’s lush, emotionally shattering score — featuring the unforgettable "Un bel dì, vedremo" and the haunting Humming Chorus — has made Madama Butterfly one of the world's most popular operas.

An all-Japanese, all-female design team brings authenticity and fresh vision. For the first time, Madama Butterfly is realized through the creative vision of an entirely Japanese and Japanese American team of women. Set designer dots in their Lyric debut, Costume Designer Maiko Matsushima in her Lyric debut, and lighting designer Yuki Nakase Link bring their lived experiences and artistic perspectives to bear on a work that has rarely been shaped by those whose culture it purports to represent.

A soprano who embodies Butterfly’s complexity. Korean American soprano Karah Son makes her Lyric debut as Cio-Cio-San, bringing to the role the interpretive depth and vocal artistry that have made her one of the world’s leading Butterflys. Son has performed the role at major opera houses internationally, earning critical acclaim for her ability to capture both Butterfly’s youthful innocence and the emotional devastation of her journey. Her voice possesses the lyric beauty required for Puccini’s soaring melodies while commanding the dramatic power needed for the opera’s most wrenching moments.

A cast of exceptional accomplishment. American tenor Evan LeRoy Johnson makes his Lyric debut as Pinkerton, the American naval officer whose callous treatment of Butterfly sets the tragedy in motion. Johnson has performed at leading opera houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, and Houston Grand Opera, earning particular acclaim for his performances in the Puccini repertoire.

Japanese mezzo-soprano Nozomi Kato makes her Lyric debut as Suzuki, Butterfly’s devoted servant and the opera’s moral conscience. Kato’s international career includes performances at the New National Theatre Tokyo, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, and other major houses. Her portrayal of Suzuki brings both vocal beauty and deep understanding of the character’s cultural context to this pivotal role.

American baritone Zachary Nelson returns to Lyric as Sharpless, the American consul who tries in vain to protect Butterfly from heartbreak. Nelson has been a mainstay at Lyric since his debut in the 2016/17 Season, with notable performances including Marcello in Puccini’s La Bohème (2018/19 Season) and Ping in the composer’s Turandot (2017/18 Season). His warm tone and subtle characterizations make him ideal for Sharpless, whose genuine concern for Butterfly provides the opera’s only moments of compassion.

The cast also features tenor Rodell Rosel — an alumnus of Lyric’s acclaimed artist-development program, The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center — as the marriage broker Goro; bass Jongwon Han in his Lyric debut as the Bonze; current Ryan Opera Center Ensemble members baritone Sihao Hu as Prince Yamadori, mezzo-soprano Alexis Peart as Kate Pinkerton, bass-baritone Christopher Humbert, Jr. as the Imperial Commissioner, and baritone Sankara Harouna as the Registrar; soprano Kimberly McCord as Butterfly’s Cousin; mezzo-soprano Yvette Smith as her Mother; mezzo-soprano Emily Price as her Aunt; and tenor Jared V. Esguerra as her Uncle.

A conductor who brings both precision and passion. Venezuelan conductor Domingo Hindoyan returns to Lyric to lead Madama Butterfly after his acclaimed debut conducting La Bohème in the 2018/19 Season. The Music Director Designate of LA Opera, where he will begin his tenure in July 2026, Hindoyan serves as Chief Conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, a position he has held since 2021. He has rapidly established himself as one of the most exciting conductors of his generation, maintaining close relationships with the Vienna State Opera, Opéra national de Paris, the Metropolitan Opera, and other major opera houses. His interpretations of Puccini are notable for their dramatic intensity and orchestral clarity, revealing both the intimate chamber-music textures and the sweeping emotional power of the composer’s writing. Chorus Director Michael Black leads the 36 members of the Lyric Opera Chorus in interpreting some of Puccini’s most memorable vocal melodies.

When tradition and innovation unite in perfect harmony. With one of opera’s most beautiful scores interpreted by world-class artists, visionary direction that respects the past while interrogating the present, and a creative team bringing unprecedented perspective to this iconic work, Lyric’s Madama Butterfly promises to be one of the must-see events on Chicago’s cultural calendar this spring. Butterfly is opera at its most powerful — honoring the music that has moved audiences for generations while ensuring the art form continues to speak to our moment. From Puccini’s first haunting notes to the opera’s devastating final scene, this production proves that the greatest works of art can still reveal new truths when seen through different eyes.