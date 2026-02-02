Cast Set For Murder For MURDER FOR TWO at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been revealed for the Stephen Joseph Theatre's first production of 2026. A hilarious fast-paced musical whodunit, Murder for Two is a madcap murder mystery with a twist. Two actors – Tom Babbage and Lucy Keirl – play 13 characters… and the piano. They put the laughter into manslaughter!

When famous novelist Arthur Whitney is found dead at his birthday party, it's time to call in the detectives. The only problem is, they're out of town. Enter Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a neighbourhood cop who dreams of climbing the ranks. With the clock ticking, it's up to Marcus to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime before the real detective arrives.

This award-winning Broadway show is gloriously silly, devilishly clever and fantastically funny. The designer is Jess Curtis, the sound designer is Simon Slater, and lighting design is by Jane Lalljee. The movement director is Emily Holt. The wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook and the scenic artist is Julia Wray. Casting is by Annelie Powell CDG CSA.

Murder for Two can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Saturday 28 March to Saturday 18 April 2026.