Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 18, 2021

See what's coming up on a new episode!

Nov. 11, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 18, 2021 It's Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel COMPLICATIONS due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Watch a preview of the episode here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


