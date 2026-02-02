Previews: RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION at Ruth Eckerd Hall

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On stage February 3 and 4 at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Riverdance 30 – The New Generation brings its landmark anniversary tour to Clearwater, celebrating three decades of the phenomenon that redefined Irish dance for audiences globally. The production arrives with all the power, precision, and sweeping emotion that made Riverdance a cultural touchstone, now revitalized with innovative choreography, reimagined costumes, and state‑of‑the‑art lighting, projection, and motion graphics.

Since its debut in 1994, Riverdance has been seen in 51 countries and performed more than 16,000 times. Composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty, and directed by John McColgan, Riverdance 30 – The New Generation continues to honor its roots while celebrating the future of the art form. Ruth Eckerd Hall audiences are in for an unforgettable experience from the first beat to the final thunderous step. The 30th anniversary tour introduces a cast of performers who were not yet born when the show first captivated audiences.

For dancer Olivia Nachtigal, joining the company is the realization of a dream that began when she was a teenager attending the Riverdance summer school. “Growing up being inspired by Riverdance I really realized I wanted to be apart of it when I was around 15. I attended the Riverdance summer school which helps young dancers learn not only the steps from the show but also all about professional dancing and the incredible legacy Riverdance is passing on.”

Her first time seeing the show left a lasting imprint. “My first memory of seeing Riverdance was around 2012 in Calgary Alberta. Myself and all my dance school went to watch the show and were absolutely blown away by how far Irish dancing could take you. We were all so inspired to get to that level one day so to be a part of the 30th anniversary so many years later is an incredible honor.”

She explains,“Stepping into a show as famous as Riverdance can definitely be a bit daunting knowing the love that people all around the world have for the original but the feeling of getting to carry on the legacy is like no other. We are so lucky to follow in the footsteps of the original cast and continue to elevate and modernize the show while still keeping the same show everyone knows and loves.”

She describes the energy of Riverdance 30 as “breathtaking, magical, unique,” and says one of the most meaningful pieces of advice she’s received is simple but grounding: “Just enjoy every minute while you can. Obviously no one can dance forever and there is such a small percentage of dancers that get to experience what we do so it really is such a unique feeling that can’t be taken for granted.”

Meeting young fans on tour is one of her favorite parts of the experience. “Watching so many young dancers come in knowing they’ll one day be apart of the future Riverdance generations brings so much pride to all of us. We all absolutely love to see all the little ones with such a passion for dancing.”

If she could trade places with anyone from the original cast, her choice is immediate. “Jean Butler. She played such a key role in making Riverdance what it is today and it would be such an interesting experience to see all the work that went into the original production as well as being one of the most well known Irish dancers to ever grace the stage.”

As for what Clearwater audiences can expect, Nachtigal promises a spectacular night. "The audiences can expect to be wowed from start to finish. The show is an absolutely incredible experience for everyone with not only Irish dancing but various other types of dance, musical numbers, and songs. The 30th anniversary tour brings new costumes, reworked music, and new breathtaking backdrops that provide a show like no other.”



Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/events/detail/riverdance