Mýa Sets Release of 'Retrospect,' Her First New Album in Eight Years

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mýa has officially announced her highly anticipated tenth studio album Retrospect, arriving Spring 2026 via her independent label Planet 9, in partnership with Virgin Music.

The release marks Mýa’s first full-length studio album in eight years, following 2018’s T.K.O. (The Knock Out). The announcement follows Mýa’s live appearance on Sherri, where she talked about the inspiration behind the album and revealed select details about the project, including guest appearances from 21 Savage, Joyner Lucas, and more.

The Sherri appearance comes as Mýa builds momentum around her current single “ASAP.” Released last Friday, January 30th, the R&B track was produced by Mýa alongside Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards. Listen to it below.

Begun in 2016, Retrospect has been shaped over nearly a decade as a deeply personal salute to her earliest musical influences, rooted in late ’70s through late ’80s funk, R&B, and soul, while also infusing contemporary sounds and perspectives. The album will be available in Stereo, Dolby Atmos, and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

In 2025, Mýa celebrated the 25th anniversary of her platinum-certified sophomore album Fear of Flying with a vinyl reissue and its first-ever Dolby Atmos streaming release. She also joined Brandy and Monica on The Boy Is Mine tour.

About Mýa

Mýa made her debut at age 18 in 1998. Recognized by Billboard as one of the “Top Female Artists of the 21st Century” in 2025, Mýa is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress who has built a dynamic, genre-spanning career over 25 years.

Her impact includes era-defining hits and collaborations such as the Grammy Award-winning “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and Pink, which turns 25 this year, and the global smash “Ghetto Supastar” alongside Pras and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Photo Credit: Dametreus "Meech" Ward