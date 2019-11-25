Scoop: FOX to Air ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS - Sunday, December 1, 2019





When Sid accidentally ruins one of Manny's Christmas traditions, he's told that he will now be on Santa's naughty list. To plead his case directly to Santa Claus himself, Sid heads to the North Pole with Crash, Eddie and Peaches in tow.Worried about Peaches' safety, Manny, Ellie and Diego head to the North Pole to find her. Unfortunately, in the process, our crew accidentally destroys Santa's Workshop. It's now up to our favorite prehistoric posse to band together and save Christmas for the entire world.FOX's annual encore presentation of ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS, from Blue Sky Studios, features the original theatrical voice talent and airs Sunday, Dec. 1 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-1223) (TV-TBD)