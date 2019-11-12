Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, November 30, 2019
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, November 30:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Panda" - Brandon rescues a 1-year-old border collie that was saved from a puppy mill. But before this dog can be successfully re-homed, her natural herding instincts will be put to the test. (OAD 9/28/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Spider Thread" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the innovator creating super-strong thread from spider DNA; the boxing robot dodging your jabs; the tiny drone that keeps soldiers safe; and when the sewing machine replaced the needle and thread. (OAD 9/28/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Songs, Sweets, and Space" - Two Hollywood music producers explain the Science behind your favorite Pop hits, plus an inventor engineers a sweet twist on ice cream, and a NASA roboticist explains what it takes to drive the Mars Curiosity rover. LaurDIY shows how to make colorful "Liquid Lava" at home. (OAD 9/28/19)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Fresh Faces" - Dr. Danni helps a cat after a neighborhood stray gives him a nasty bite. Then, it's a first for Dr. Pete as he struggles to free a young pup named Lottie, who's stuck to a bottle of superglue. (OAD 10/5/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"A Mellow Homecoming" - The start of a new year brings Hope's team the challenge of a malnourished baby grey seal and a new beginning for a rehabilitated heron. (OAD 9/28/19)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Fast Friends" - A puggle's friendship with a spunky rabbit has this pooch bouncing off the walls. Plus, a dog's best friend is a full-grown cheetah, but how did these two become fast friends? (OAD 9/28/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 11/12-11/19
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, December 3, 2019
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Panda" - Brandon rescues a 1-year-old border collie that was saved from a puppy mill. But before this dog can be successfully re-homed, her natural herding instincts will be put to the test. (OAD 9/28/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Spider Thread" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the innovator creating super-strong thread from spider DNA; the boxing robot dodging your jabs; the tiny drone that keeps soldiers safe; and when the sewing machine replaced the needle and thread. (OAD 9/28/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Songs, Sweets, and Space" - Two Hollywood music producers explain the Science behind your favorite Pop hits, plus an inventor engineers a sweet twist on ice cream, and a NASA roboticist explains what it takes to drive the Mars Curiosity rover. LaurDIY shows how to make colorful "Liquid Lava" at home. (OAD 9/28/19)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Fresh Faces" - Dr. Danni helps a cat after a neighborhood stray gives him a nasty bite. Then, it's a first for Dr. Pete as he struggles to free a young pup named Lottie, who's stuck to a bottle of superglue. (OAD 10/5/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"A Mellow Homecoming" - The start of a new year brings Hope's team the challenge of a malnourished baby grey seal and a new beginning for a rehabilitated heron. (OAD 9/28/19)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Fast Friends" - A puggle's friendship with a spunky rabbit has this pooch bouncing off the walls. Plus, a dog's best friend is a full-grown cheetah, but how did these two become fast friends? (OAD 9/28/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.