Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 7, 2019
Encore storylines For "The CBS Dream Team... It's Epic!" Saturday, Sept. 7:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Champ" - Brandon rescues a young Labrador that could be the perfect companion for a teenage boy. But before the energetic dog is ready to join his new family, he'll need obedience training and lessons in control. (OAD 5/11/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Pets in Need" - At the clinic, an Akita puppy named Annika is desperate for Chris' help. With a badly deformed front leg, she's struggling to live a happy and pain-free life. Can Chris pull out all the stops and get her well again? Then, the SASH team works quickly to save a 10-year-old tabby after a frightening dog attack. (OAD 5/11/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Smart Baby Bottle" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the firefighting device that blasts water through walls; the inventors of the car diagnostic module that tells you what needs to be repaired; the inventor of the smart baby bottle that keeps track of an infant's feeding; and when cars went from big to compact. (OAD 5/11/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Adorable Quills and Stinkers" - Baby striped skunks need a lot of attention from Hope's team, and a baby porcupine gets a second chance. (OAD 5/11/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Leader of the Pack-ed House" - A special therapy dog helps his young handler find a happy place. Plus, a therapy dog helps his handler with PTSD but has challenges of his own. (OAD 7/06/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"One Step at a Time" - Amanda, Mitch and Georgia have to get their case in order as they rush to the courthouse to put away a longtime nemesis. Also, the gang gets ready for graduation and has a hard time saying goodbye. (OAD 5/11/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
