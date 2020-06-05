Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 20, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on June 20:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Ruthie" - A "no dogs allowed" policy gets an 8-month-old collie-lab mix evicted from her first home. But with Brandon's help, Ruthie finds a new place to live, with a loving couple who have been searching for an emotional support dog. (OAD 3/7/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Doggie Doorbell" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the doorbell just for your dog; the toddler carrier that lets kids stand up for the ride; the app that counts your calories by taking a picture of your food; and when music became mobile. (OAD 3/7/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Athletes, Apes, and Artificial Intelligence" - On today's episode: a coach for the U.S. women's soccer team who uses Science to keep her players in shape; an expert who studies singing apes; and a computer engineer who is making artificial intelligence more equitable for all people. (OAD 2/8/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Pup Named Mystery" - When 5-year-old Hugo comes in with a worrying lump on his neck, Dr. Danni must act quickly to find out if he has cancer. Then, Dr. Lewis tries to treat Mystery after she's been bitten by a lizard, but the rescue pup isn't keen on getting care. Then, Doctors Audrey and Allison meet a bundle of lively bulldog puppies for their first vaccinations. (OAD 2/8/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Owl in the Family" - Two baby seals are rescued by Hope's team, Northern Flickers complete their rehab, and the release of a barred owl becomes part of an outdoor wedding ceremony. (OAD 2/8/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Deer on the Lamb" - Two of the gentlest animals join forces when a deer and a lamb fawn over each other. Plus, a dog meets a ferret he'll never forget. (OAD 1/18/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
